WHO informs about stabilization of COVID-19 related death cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The new cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to it has stabilized throughout the world following nearly two months of increase, ARMENPRESS reports WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a briefing in Geneva.

''Following two months of increase in the new cases of coronavirus, as well as increase in the death rate, the situation has stabilized since last week'', he said.

At the same time, the WHO Director General noted that the stabilization occurred at a very high rate of new cases and deaths. Within one week, from August 16-22, 4.5 million cases were reported in the world with over 68 thousand death cases.