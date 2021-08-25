Steven Gerrard does not arrive in Yerevan with his team Rangers

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Head coach of Scottish Rangers club Steven Gerrard did not arrive in Yerevan for the Europa League qualifying match against the Armenian team Alashkert, ARMENPRESS reports, dailyrecord informs. It’s mentioned that the reason is that the head coach is infected with coronavirus.

It’s also mentioned that James Tavernier, Calvin Bassey, Scott Wright, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin are missing from the team roster.

Gary McAllister, the assistant to Steven Gerrard, will conduct the duties of the head coach in Yerevan match.

Alashkert-Rangers will take place on August 26. In the first match Rangers won Alashkert 1-0.