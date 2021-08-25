Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-08-21

YEREVAN, 25 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 August, USD exchange rate is up by 1.30 drams to 492.28 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.46 drams to 578.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.04 drams to 6.68 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.52 drams to 675.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 177.40 drams to 28622.64 drams. Silver price is up by 6.20 drams to 376.05 drams. Platinum price is down by 5.31 drams to 15922.13 drams.