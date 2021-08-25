Parliament to hold additional session today to debate government’s action plan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will hold one more session on August 25, after 18:00, for debating the government’s action plan.

The respective proposal was made by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan.

“Dear colleagues, I propose to vote on convening one more session after the completion of the sessions today. It means we need to convene one more session after 18:30”, he said.

74 MPs voted in favor of the proposal, no one voted against or made abstentions.

The session, that will launch at 18:30, will last until 20:00.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan