Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 August

Parliament to hold additional session today to debate government’s action plan

Parliament to hold additional session today to debate government’s action plan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will hold one more session on August 25, after 18:00, for debating the government’s action plan.

The respective proposal was made by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan.

“Dear colleagues, I propose to vote on convening one more session after the completion of the sessions today. It means we need to convene one more session after 18:30”, he said.

74 MPs voted in favor of the proposal, no one voted against or made abstentions.

The session, that will launch at 18:30, will last until 20:00.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]