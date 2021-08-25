Armenia reports 634 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. 634 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 239,056, the ministry of healthcare reports.

8516 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 24.

200 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 224,719.

The death toll has risen to 4778 (10 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 8209.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan