Armenian PM congratulates people of Ukraine on 30th anniversary of independence

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the people of Ukraine on the 30th anniversary of independence.

“I believe that the ties between our nations will continue to serve as a solid ground for further development of friendly and mutually beneficial relations”, Pashinyan said on Twitter.

