LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.47% to $2627.00, copper price up by 0.91% to $9305.50, lead price down by 0.22% to $2284.00, nickel price up by 0.87% to $19063.00, tin price up by 0.21% to $32703.00, zinc price up by 1.14% to $2981.00, molybdenum price stood at $43233.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.