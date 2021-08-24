Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-08-21

YEREVAN, 24 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.42 drams to 490.98 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.79 drams to 575.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.73 drams to 673.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 386.30 drams to 28445.24 drams. Silver price is up by 3.86 drams to 369.85 drams. Platinum price is up by 534.10 drams to 15927.44 drams.