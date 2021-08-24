Asian Stocks up - 24-08-21

TOKYO, 24 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 August:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.87% to 27732.10 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.00% to 1934.20 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.07% to 3514.47 points, and HANG SENG is up by 2.46% to 25727.92 points.