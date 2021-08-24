Armenian President congratulates Ukrainian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the 30th anniversary of the country’s national day – the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office said in a statement.

“I am convinced that the traditional friendship of our nations is a firm and stable base for the development of inter-state relations and implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives between Armenia and Ukraine”, the letter reads.

