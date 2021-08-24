Armenia has concrete agreements with Russia over upgrading of Army – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The reforms and upgrading of the Armed Forces is and remains one of the key actions of the Armenian government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the debate of the government’s action plan in the Parliament.

“I must note that some forces are trying to present our army reform agenda as a witness to our plan or decision to adopt an aggressive policy and start war. This has nothing to do with the reality because Armenia, like any peace-loving state, will develop and upgrade the Armed Forces not into an aggression, but for defending itself from aggression and for protecting its own sovereignty”, the PM said.

He added that the government’s goal is to carry out continuous reforms in the Armed Forces that would ensure the fulfillment of the constitutional mission by the Armed Forces.

“Armenia has no intention to conquer territories, start war”, he said.

Pashinyan stated that they highlight the cooperation with Armenia’s strategic ally Russia in the upgrading of the Army, noting that there are already concrete agreements with Russia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan