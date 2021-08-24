Armenia will try to strengthen CSTO structures during its chairmanship, PM says

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will continue to be actively engaged in the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in the Parliament.

“Armenia will continue to work to improve and use contractual and document base, collective security mechanisms, which will at best express and serve the interests and joint goals of the member states. Starting from September 2021, by assuming the CSTO chairmanship, Armenia will try to strengthen the organization’s structures within its priorities for the benefit of the member states and the international security”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan