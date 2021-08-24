Armenian Prime Minister presents two main obligations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his administration has two obligations before the majority of voters – to establish a dictatorship of law and rights, and to open a peaceful era of peaceful development for Armenia and the region.

“This is the brief description of the mandate which the government formed by the results of the people’s vote received. We must note that the government’s action plan was developed in the context of these very two actions. All others are essentially directly or indirectly related to these two cornerstones, and the government will act in this logic,” Pashinyan said in parliament during debates of the government’s program.

“The establishment of national unity based on law and rights, mutual respect, exclusion of hate and humiliating speech is one of the primary objectives of the government. At the same time, the misconception of democracy as fertile ground for impunity is creating the most serious dangers to law and order, public safety and the rule of law. The Civil Contract party, the government formed by it have received from the people a mandate to establish a dictatorship of law and rights in Armenia and will steadily fulfill this mandate,” Pashinyan quoted the action plan’s introduction.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan