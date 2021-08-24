Armenia-United States relations elevated to level of strategic dialogue, says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that the Armenia-United States relations have elevated to a level of strategic dialogue.

“The government will continue to consistently work with in the direction of developing and enhancing the friendly partnership with the United States, expanding partnership in democratic reforms, rule of law and the fight against corruption, as well as dialogue in economic and political sectors. I have to stress the involvement of the US, as well as the European Union, particularly, in the continuous introduction of the patrol police in Armenia,” he said.

He said the new Armenian patrol police service is a very good example of a success story of cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan