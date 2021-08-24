LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.45% to $2589.00, copper price up by 3.22% to $9221.50, lead price up by 1.24% to $2289.00, nickel price up by 1.95% to $18898.00, tin price down by 1.41% to $32634.00, zinc price down by 0.10% to $2947.50, molybdenum price up by 0.41% to $43233.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.