Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-08-21

YEREVAN, 23 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 490.56 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.03 drams to 575.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.62 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.17 drams to 670.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 21.54 drams to 28058.94 drams. Silver price down by 1.79 drams to 365.99 drams. Platinum price up by 77.15 drams to 15393.34 drams.