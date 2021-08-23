Armenian President calls situation in Afghanistan “extremely worrying”

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian says developments taking place in Afghanistan are extremely worrying especially from humanitarian perspective.

“What is happening in Afghanistan is relatively far from our region. However, events taking place in that country, especially in terms of the humanitarian consequences that threaten to spread beyond Afghanistan, are extremely worrying. Violence and infringement upon human life and freedoms we witness today on our borders as well, are unacceptable in any part of the world”, the President said on Twitter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan