Prominent doctor Bagrat Alekyan awarded Order of Alexander Nevsky by Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky to prominent doctor, academician Bagrat Alekyan for significant contributions in fighting the coronavirus.

Bagrat Alekyan is a foreign member of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences. He is a cardiac surgeon and the chief expert in endovascular diagnostics and treatment at the Russian Ministry of Healthcare.

In 2015, Alekyan was awarded by the Russian government for his scientific developments, the Armenian National Academy of Sciences said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








