Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

Armenian PM participates in online CSTO summit  

Armenian PM participates in online CSTO summit  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in a video conference mode, his Office told Armenpress.

The session was attended by leaders of the CSTO member states – Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as by the CSTO Secretary General and the President of Uzbekistan as a guest.

During the online session the CSTO leaders discussed ensuring security in the CSTO responsibility zone, as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]