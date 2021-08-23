Armenian PM participates in online CSTO summit  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in a video conference mode, his Office told Armenpress.

The session was attended by leaders of the CSTO member states – Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as by the CSTO Secretary General and the President of Uzbekistan as a guest.

During the online session the CSTO leaders discussed ensuring security in the CSTO responsibility zone, as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

