Tavush Governor’s Office denies reports claiming residents expected to be evacuated from border zone

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Governor of Armenia’s Tavush province has commented on the reports according to which the residents of the province living near the border are expected to be evacuated.

The Office denied such reports, stating that they have nothing to do with the reality.

“The information according to which residents are expected to be evacuated from the border zone of Tavush province has nothing to do with the reality.

According to the August 19, 2021 decision of the Governor, an amendment has been made to the new editing of the evacuation plan of the population from dangerous areas of Tavush, according to which the names of officials have been replaced by the names of their positions. No other changes have been made”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan