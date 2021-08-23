Armenian President congratulates on 31st anniversary of Independence Declaration

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a congratulatory message on the 31st anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, his Office told Armenpress.

“I congratulate on the 31st anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia. On August 23, 1990, the Declaration of Independence adopted by the Supreme Council of Armenia signaled the beginning of the process of establishing an independent statehood. The anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is an obliging signal to work and create, be responsible and disciplined, and build a united, really strong country. Let’s remain committed to and preserve our independence, our statehood and identity”, the message reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan