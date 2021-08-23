US Ambassador highlights Armenia tourism potential, points out Syunik

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy has said that Armenia has a lot to offer in the tourism sector. During a press briefing with reporters, the ambassador specially pointed out the Syunik province in this context.

Asked by reporters in Syunik’s Sisian on how Armenia must continue attracting tourists in conditions of Azerbaijani border provocations, she underscored that tourists do need to be mindful of security conditions, but “that is not necessarily a question that is unique to Armenia when it comes to hosting visitors.”

“It is very important that these security issues are addressed, these are very urgent issues. But I think also it is possible for visits not just by people such as myself but tourists to come to these areas, there are areas where it is possible to safely come to and enjoy. I did so several weeks ago myself. And it’s one of the reasons I am here today and why I am underscoring the importance of supporting the tourism industry. Armenia has a lot to offer in this area, and certainly Syunik does. And for today let me say particularly Sisian”, the ambassador said.