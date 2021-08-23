Armenia reports 251 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. 251 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 237,885, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5220 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 22.

239 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 224,493.

The death toll has risen to 4762 (10 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 7483.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1147 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan