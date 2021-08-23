Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

239,342 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

239,342 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. A total of 239,342 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, of which the first dose is 153,888 and the second dose – 85,454, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Vaccinations with AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and CoronaVac in Armenia are available for people aged over 18.

Vaccinations are carried out on voluntary basis. 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]