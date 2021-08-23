Gunfire opened in Kabul airport, Afghan security officer killed 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The Kabul airport saw a shooting on Tuesday morning between Afghan security force officers and unidentified people, one officer was killed, Germany’s Bundeswehr said on Twitter, reports TASS.

“This morning, there was a shooting between the Afghan security forces and unidentified people near the Kabul airport’s north entrance. One Afghan security force officer is dead, three more are wounded”, the German armed forces tweeted.

It is added that German and American forces also opened fire, none of them were injured.