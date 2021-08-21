President of Artsakh meets with Armenia FM

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the actions for resolving the humanitarian and social issues in Artsakh during a meeting in Yerevan.

President Harutyunyan and FM Mirzoyan emphasized the necessity for re-launching the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Artsakh presidency said.

The importance of recognition of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination and to live in their historical homeland was specially emphasized.

The situation which is created as a result of the Azerbaijani military provocations at the Armenia border and the Artsakh line of contact was discussed.