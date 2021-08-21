CSTO leaders to discuss Afghanistan
YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of Collective Security Treaty Organization member-states – which include Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan – will hold an online meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, TASS reported.
TASS quoted Russian president Vladimir Putin as saying that the videoconference is expected to take place on August 23.
