Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 August

CSTO leaders to discuss Afghanistan

CSTO leaders to discuss Afghanistan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of Collective Security Treaty Organization member-states – which include Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan – will hold an online meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, TASS reported.

TASS quoted Russian president Vladimir Putin as saying that the videoconference is expected to take place on August 23.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]