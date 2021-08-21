Chinese foreign minister congratulates Ararat Mirzoyan on appointment

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi congratulated the new Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on his appointment.

“China and Armenia are traditionally friendly partners,” Yi said in a telegram. “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations active interactions and contacts are maintained in various levels, practical cooperation and partnership are steadily advanced in the international arena and the healthy and firm dynamics of the Chinese-Armenian relations are consistently maintained. Currently the coronavirus pandemic is all over the world. Unity and solidarity is the only right solution in the fight against the coronavirus. Together with you I am ready to strengthen contacts and partnership between our ministries, deepen the multi-sector cooperation for bringing the Chinese-Armenian relations to a new level of development. I wish you robust health and all the best.”