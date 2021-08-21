Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 August

Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 507 new cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 507 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 237,249.

283 recoveries brought the total recoveries to 224,019.

7629 tests were administered.

5 patients died over the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 4737.

 








