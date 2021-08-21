Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 507 new cases
YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 507 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 237,249.
283 recoveries brought the total recoveries to 224,019.
7629 tests were administered.
5 patients died over the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 4737.
