LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.79% to $2552.00, copper price up by 1.71% to $8934.00, lead price down by 0.77% to $2261.00, nickel price up by 0.47% to $18536.00, tin price up by 2.72% to $33100.00, zinc price up by 0.61% to $2950.50, molybdenum price up by 0.36% to $43056.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.