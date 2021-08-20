Armenian Minister, British Ambassador refer to preservation of Armenian heritage in territories under Azeri control

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan received the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Armenia John Gallagher on August 20. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister Artur Martirosyan and Director of the British Council in Armenia Arevik Saribekyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, the Ambassador congratulated on the occasion of the formation of the new Cabinet, noting that he highlights the continuation of the cooperation in the spheres of education, science, culture, youth and sports.

Vahram Dumanyan wished the Ambassador effective work for the benefit of the development of the friendly relations between the two countries.

Referring to the sectoral cooperation, Vahram Dumanyan particularly highlighted the effective cooperation of the Ministry with the British Council, which marks the 20th anniversary of activities in Armenia this year. As an example of successful cooperation, the Minister pointed out the opening of the 16 English clubs in the provinces, which is a new opportunity for capacity building for English teachers.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports drew the British Ambassador's attention to the issue of preservation of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage under that passed under Azerbaijani control as a result of the 2020 war. He hoped Azerbaijan will refrain from destroying or distorting the origin of about 4,000 Armenian historical and cultural monuments under its control if partner countries, including the UK, properly react to the situation.

Ambassador John Gallagher noted that the issue of the preservation of the Armenian heritage is in the focus of attention of the Government of the Great Britain, which discusses the issue with the Azerbaijani government, as well as highlights the establishment of stable and lasting peace in the region.