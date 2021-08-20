Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-08-21

YEREVAN, 20 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.58 drams to 490.11 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.71 drams to 572.15 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.58 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.42 drams to 667.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 55.31 drams to 28080.48 drams. Silver price down by 5.64 drams to 367.78 drams. Platinum price down by 491.41 drams to 15316.19 drams.