New Armenian ambassador presents credentials to Ukraine’s Zelensky

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The new Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan presented his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Zelensky expressed certainty that the new ambassador will have important role in further strengthening the bilateral ties between Armenia and Ukraine and enhancing cooperation between the Armenian and Ukrainian peoples.

Ambassador Karapetyan conveyed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s greetings and regards to President Zelensky and assured that he will make all efforts to strengthen and enhance the bilateral relations and existing cooperation during his tenure, the Armenian embassy in Ukraine said.

Both sides attached importance to the upcoming various-level bilateral contacts and particularly the session of the Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission.

President Zelensky conveyed warm greetings to the Armenian Prime Minister and the Armenian people.