Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-08-21

YEREVAN, 19 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.39 drams to 490.69 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.49 drams to 573.86 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.62 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.39 drams to 671.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 117.10 drams to 28135.79 drams. Silver price down by 3.93 drams to 373.42 drams. Platinum price down by 265.18 drams to 15807.6 drams.