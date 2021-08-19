Defense Army to continue ensuring security of Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh and the peaceful and comprehensive resolution of the Karabakh conflict must be the main objective of the Armenian government for the coming years, the Pashinyan Administration says in the 2021-2026 action plan.

The government sees the final resolution of the Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship with the clarification of the final status of Nagorno Karabakh, based on the well-known principles and elements, including the right to self-determination.

“The post-war restoration of Artsakh, boosting the economic life, solution of social problems of displaced population and preservation of cultural and religious heritage will be in the government’s focus. No effort will be spared to create conditions for dignified and prosperous life in Artsakh. The government will reach these goals through deepening of cooperation with the authorities of Artsakh, as well as creation of new formats of partnership with Artsakh.”

The action plan mentions that Armenia will continue to be the guarantor of security of Artsakh’s people and will continue working in the direction of protecting the rights of the Artsakh people.

“The Defense Army will continue ensuring the security of Artsakh and the people of Artsakh. The presence of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation in Artsakh is a highly important guarantee for security. The government will guarantee the existence of all necessary conditions for the uninterrupted and unhindered activities of the peacekeeping mission. The holding of substantial negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format is crucial for the exclusively peaceful solution of the Karabakh conflict.”