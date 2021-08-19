Government rules out unblocking at expense of security interests of Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan administration says the deepening or normalization of relations with bordering countries is going to be one of the important directions of the government’s foreign policy.

The 2021-2026 action plan of the government mentions that peace and stability of the region is the long-term strategy of the government.

“The deepening of hostility is a threat for stability and peace of the region. Overcoming hostility could become the core of the regional foreign policy agenda. Unblocking must be one of the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy. At the same time, this process cannot take place at the expense of the security and vital interests of Armenia and Artsakh,” reads the 2021-2026 action plan.

It mentions that the government’s foreign policy efforts aimed at regional unblocking, in case of other actors displaying constructive position, will lead to the development of an atmosphere of peaceful and mutually beneficial co-existence in the region, and that in this context the unconditional and complete implementation of the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire terms and the 2021 January 11 Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan statement is of key importance..

The Pashinyan administration is certain that establishment and/or development of normal relations with countries bordering Armenia are pivotal for lasting peace, stability, security and economic development in the region. Delimitation and demarcation of borders with Georgia and Azerbaijan will have significant importance for the development of a stable regional environment.