Only acceptable option for Artsakh is restoration of talks under OSCE Minsk Group – Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan has called for increasing the efforts for Artsakh’s recognition.

Tovmasyan held a meeting with several members of the Azat Hayrenik political party and discussed issues related to Artsakh’s status and regional challenges.

“The efforts for the recognition of Artsakh must be activated. The only acceptable option for Artsakh is the restoration of negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he said.

