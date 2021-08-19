PM Pashinyan meets with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov
YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov in the town of Cholpon Ata where he’s arrived to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 13:41 Armenia to boost economic ties with Kyrgyzstan
- 13:10 Only acceptable option for Artsakh is restoration of talks under OSCE Minsk Group – Speaker of Parliament
- 12:57 PM Pashinyan meets with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov
- 12:17 Armenia to cut military conscription term, seeks volunteer service growth
- 11:10 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 559 new cases, 11 deaths
- 10:50 Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost
- 10:35 New deputy finance minister, social protection chief named
- 10:27 Armen Grigoryan re-appointed Secretary of Security Council
- 10:17 3 active duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position
- 09:59 Ex-Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan named Minister of Foreign Affairs
- 09:53 Pashinyan administration to continue “unwavering” fight against corruption
- 09:12 European Stocks - 18-08-21
- 09:10 US stocks down - 18-08-21
- 09:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-08-21
- 09:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 18-08-21
- 09:07 Oil Prices Down - 18-08-21
- 08.18-21:45 No democracy for Afghanistan, Sharia law will rule – representative of Taliban
- 08.18-21:28 Armenian, Russian Health Ministers discuss issue of Russian COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Armenia
- 08.18-20:52 Armenian Armed Forces ready to repel any provocative action organized by Aliyev
- 08.18-20:18 The Government proposes legislative initiative to improve the procurement appeals system
- 08.18-20:07 Implementation of Armenia's digital agenda strategy discussed at Government
- 08.18-19:07 Armenian Armed Forces keep control of the country's borders – closed debate at the parliament on border situation
- 08.18-17:57 Government open for holding debates on Constitutional changes with various circles – PM Pashinyan
- 08.18-17:20 Over 39 billion drams investments planned for Armenian railway sector by 2024
- 08.18-16:55 NSS Border Guards to expand deployment
17:34, 08.13.2021
Viewed 2361 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-08-21
10:47, 08.14.2021
Viewed 2216 times NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 13-08-21
09:28, 08.12.2021
Viewed 2081 times Russian armed forces to bring Armenian military to its level –analyst on reforms
15:35, 08.16.2021
Viewed 1972 times Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”
21:05, 08.16.2021
Viewed 1935 times Intensive border fighting in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia – Armenia suffers 1 casualty, Azerbaijan 3