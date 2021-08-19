Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 559 new cases, 11 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. 559 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 236,234.

7,514 tests were administered.

11 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4,727. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1141 (2 in the last 24 hours) others who died from co-morbidities, according to healthcare authorities.

216 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 223,443.

As of 11:00, August 19 the number of active cases stood at 6,923.

