Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August

New deputy finance minister, social protection chief named

New deputy finance minister, social protection chief named

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed Avag Avanesyan as Deputy Minister of Finance. Avanesyan was previously serving as deputy minister of economy.

The PM also appointed Eduard Petrosyan to be the new head of the social protection service.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]