Armen Grigoryan re-appointed Secretary of Security Council

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan re-appointed Armen Grigoryan as Secretary of the Security Council, relieving him from duties as the deputy minister of foreign affairs.








