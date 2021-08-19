Armen Grigoryan re-appointed Secretary of Security Council
YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan re-appointed Armen Grigoryan as Secretary of the Security Council, relieving him from duties as the deputy minister of foreign affairs.
