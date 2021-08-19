3 active duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces in the south-eastern direction, the Ministry of Defense said.

The bodies of Private Murad Muradyan (b. 2002), Private Levon Harutyunyan (b.2002), and Private Gor Sahakyan (b. 2002) were found with gunshot wounds around 02:15, August 19.

The Ministry of Defense said they are investigating to “determine the circumstances of the incident.”

