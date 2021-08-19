Pashinyan administration to continue “unwavering” fight against corruption

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan administration has reiterated that it will continue “unwavering” fight against corruption.

In its 2021-2026 action plan unveiled recently, the government noted that corruption remains a challenge for the establishment of a lawful, safe, economically developed and democratic country.

“The government is resolute in waging an unwavering fight against corruption with involvement of all stakeholders to once and for all eradicate all manifestations of corruption.” It further noted that it has sufficient political will to succeed.

The Anti-Corruption Committee and Anti-Corruption court are expected to be launched as soon as possible.

The development of the procedures aimed at stolen asset recovery will also continue.

Education programs on anti-corruption will be introduced in all circles of education to develop a culture of intolerance towards corruption.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan