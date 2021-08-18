No democracy for Afghanistan, Sharia law will rule – representative of Taliban

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. High ranking representative of Taliban movement Wahidullah Hashimi announced that Afghanistan will not be a democratic country after Taliban's taking over the power, ARMENPRESS reports Wahidullah Hashimi told Reuters.

According to the representative of the Taliban, the country will be led by the Taliban Council.

''No democratic system will be here, since there are no grounds for that in our country. We will not debate the question of what kind of political system Afghanistan needs, because the answer to that question is clear: Sharia law’’, the representative of Taliban said.