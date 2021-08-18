The Government proposes legislative initiative to improve the procurement appeals system

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. A regular Cabinet session took place today, chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Executive approved the Government Program, which will be submitted to the National Assembly within the term provided by the Constitution. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the Government Program, noting that it's based on the pre-election program of the "Civil Contract" party of the early parliamentary elections of June 20, 2021, commitments assumed in front of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia during the campaign, the pre-election promises given to them, strategy of Armenia's transformation for the period until 2050.

The Government Program includes the following components – security and foreign policy, economy, development of infrastructures, development of human capital, law and justice, institutional development. Following the approval of the Government Program by the National Assembly, the Government will approve the five-year program of activities of the Government within three months.

The Government took a decision to approve the legislative initiatives on making amendments to the ‘’Law on Procurement’’, ‘’Law on Public Administration Bodies’’, '' Law on State Duty'', ''Civil Procedure Code" and submit the legislative initiative to the National Assembly according to the prescribed procedure.

The development of the bills was carried out within the framework of the 3rd stage of the procurement system reforms. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan noted that the package of bills aims to regulate two issues related to procurement procedure. The first is about changes in the procurement appeals system to bring it into line with the commitments assumed in the sidelines of the World Trade Organization's Public Procurement Agreement and the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

The second issue is about the merging of the existing parallel national procurement procedures in Armenia with the procurement procedures of funds provided by international finance organizations.

As a result of the regulation, it is expected to have an effective appeal system from the institutional point of view, as well as to carry out procurement under national procedures within the framework of external assistance programs.