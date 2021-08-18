Armenian Armed Forces keep control of the country's borders – closed debate at the parliament on border situation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. A closed debate took place at the National Assembly of Armenia on the border situation, attended by the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Edvard Asryan told the reporters at the National Assembly, adding that a number of issues were discussed at the meeting over the operative situation both in the eastern border and Yeraskh-Sadarak direction.

''I presented the existing situation to the members of the factions. I can assure that the Armed Forces firmly stand in its place, properly respond to various provocations of the adversary, and if the public has the information that we suffer casualties, but the adversary has no casualties, I have to say that it does not correspond to the reality. The adversary also suffers casualties. We keep control of the situation on our borders, and the task set in front of the Armed Forces is being carried out with dignity'', Edvard Asryan said.