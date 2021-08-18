PM Pashinyan unveils 2026 government program

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan unveiled the 2021-2026 government program during a Cabinet meeting on August 18.

He said the action plan is based on the obligations assumed by his party before the people during the campaigning for the recent election, their promises and the 2050 transformation strategy of Armenia.

The program consists of 6 parts: Security and Foreign Policy, Economy, Infrastructure Development, Human Capital Development, Law and Justice, Institutional Development.

The Cabinet must approve the action plan and submit it to parliament for debates which will take place next week.