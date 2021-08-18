Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August

200,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine supplied to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 were supplied to Armenia, the healthcare minister Anahit Avanesyan said.

Avanesyan called on everyone to get vaccinated. “Exercise your right to be healthy, the government is providing the vaccine free of charge for everyone, and the COVID-19 vaccine will protect us from serious illness and death,” she said in a statement.

The Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccines are also used in Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








