Non-EEU car imports into Armenia drop significantly after introduction of new customs rates

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Since the introduction of higher customs duties for cars imported into Armenia from non-EEU countries 2810 light passenger vehicles were imported in January-July 2021 from non-EEU countries, with over 5,3 billion drams charged in customs duties, the State Revenue Committee told ARMENPRESS.

According to the tax authority, in the same period of last year 5721 cars were imported, with nearly 4,9 billion drams charged in customs duties.

Cars are mostly imported from the United States, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, Georgia and the UAE.

The car import duties were increased in 2020 and aligned with collective customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan