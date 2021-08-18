Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August

Gyumri city council elections announced

Gyumri city council elections announced

GYUMRI, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Shirak Hovhannes Harutyunyan signed a decree calling Gyumri city council elections on October 17th.

The election will be held under the proportional method.

Political parties running for office are expected to submit lists of candidates to the electoral board in September.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]